Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MCS
Marcus Price Performance
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marcus Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Marcus by 221.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 25.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marcus
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.