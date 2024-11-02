Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Issues Earnings Results

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 82.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

TUSK stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 167,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,703. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.