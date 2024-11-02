Maker Price Hits $1,223.17 (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $129.20 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $1,223.17 or 0.01758731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,430.25 or 0.99830293 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,423.90 or 0.99821170 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Maker

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 901,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,245 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

