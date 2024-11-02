Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Issues Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, reports. The business had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

