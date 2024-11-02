Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Magna International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MGA traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 2,886,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore lowered their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

