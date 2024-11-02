Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Trading Down 10% – What’s Next?

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Approximately 10,361,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 3,506,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Made.com Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.64.

Made.com Group Company Profile

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

Featured Stories

