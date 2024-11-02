Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2024

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.78 and traded as high as $152.16. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $152.16, with a volume of 4,241 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MQBKY

Macquarie Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.07.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.