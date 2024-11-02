Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.78 and traded as high as $152.16. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $152.16, with a volume of 4,241 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.07.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

