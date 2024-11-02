Luken Investment Analytics LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,514,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,481,000 after buying an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $524.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,106,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,549. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.92 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

