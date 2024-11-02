Luken Investment Analytics LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,258 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,557,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 958,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 371,947 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,646,000.

NYSEARCA:GMAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,654. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

