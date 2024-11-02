LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $291.67.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

