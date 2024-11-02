Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $235.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.05.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.