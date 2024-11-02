Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 25.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TotalEnergies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of TTE opened at $62.45 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

