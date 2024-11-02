Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 96,877 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

