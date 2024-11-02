Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and traded as low as $62.85. Lonza Group shares last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 23,970 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LZAGY

Lonza Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Lonza Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.