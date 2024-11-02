Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$165.63 and traded as high as C$179.15. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$176.04, with a volume of 378,297 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on L shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$175.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$178.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$165.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02. Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

