Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,339. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.