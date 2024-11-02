Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 3,690 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AES worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in AES by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

AES Price Performance

AES traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 30,895,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,021. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.