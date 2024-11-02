Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Shares of MS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,190. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $189.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

