Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Range Resources worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

RRC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $39.33.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,274.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $304,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

