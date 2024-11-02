LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LIVN. Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

View Our Latest Report on LIVN

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.