LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
LivaNova Stock Performance
LivaNova stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.00.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
