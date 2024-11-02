Liquity USD Trading Up 0.1% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $69.38 million and $126,734.96 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 69,551,075 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

