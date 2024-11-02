LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

LifeMD Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. LifeMD has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in LifeMD by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 25.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

