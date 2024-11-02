Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LBTYA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

LBTYA stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

