Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Palliser Capital UK Ltd

Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,268 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 25.1% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palliser Capital UK Ltd owned 0.34% of Liberty Broadband worth $37,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 498.4% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 117,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 107.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,899,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,249 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

