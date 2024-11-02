Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.19. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 478,357 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

