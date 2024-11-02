LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

