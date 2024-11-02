Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) versus Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Financial Survey

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Mastech Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.12 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Mastech Digital $201.10 million 0.57 -$7.14 million ($0.34) -28.85

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mastech Digital.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and Mastech Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -17.68% N/A -69.45% Mastech Digital -2.10% 4.53% 3.52%

Volatility & Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. In addition, the company provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. Further, it offers digital transformation services, including digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. The company provides its services across various industry verticals, such as financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

