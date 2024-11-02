Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.39 and traded as high as C$26.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$26.08, with a volume of 224,114 shares trading hands.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of C$256.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.90 million. Research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

