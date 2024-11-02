Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Las Vegas Sands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years. Las Vegas Sands has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

