Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $184.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $165.39 and a 12 month high of $201.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

