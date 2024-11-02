Lakeside Advisors INC. Decreases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Lakeside Advisors INC. decreased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $2,042,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $301.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.53. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $311.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

