Kujira Price Reaches $0.38 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $41.85 million and $180,572.31 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.38358056 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $345,189.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

