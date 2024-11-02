Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

KHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after buying an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after buying an additional 845,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

