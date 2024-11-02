Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.830-4.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.83 from $4.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE:KTB traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,484. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $670.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.