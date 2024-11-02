Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

KTB stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,484. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after buying an additional 270,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 205,885 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,187,000 after buying an additional 201,399 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $11,890,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

