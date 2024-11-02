Klaytn Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Klaytn has a market cap of $478.76 million and $505,196.71 worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the native utility token of the Kaia blockchain, developed through the integration of Kakao’s Klaytn and LINE’s Finschia networks. The token enables core network functions, including transaction fees, validator incentives, staking, and governance. Kaia’s design focuses on making Web3 accessible to a broader audience across Asia, supported by strategic collaborations and integration with major applications like LINE and Kakaotalk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

