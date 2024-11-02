KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $850.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $750.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $669.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $744.15 and its 200 day moving average is $762.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 1 year low of $484.33 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 108.40%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

