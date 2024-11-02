KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $104,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

KKR opened at $137.58 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

