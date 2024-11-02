Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Shares Up 13.9% – Here’s Why

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) rose 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

