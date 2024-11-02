Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter.

Kion Group Price Performance

KIGRY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Kion Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

