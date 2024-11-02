Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €38.76 ($42.13) and last traded at €37.25 ($40.49). 341,137 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.24 ($38.30).

Kion Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is €34.68 and its 200-day moving average is €38.82.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

