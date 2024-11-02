Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 182,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.