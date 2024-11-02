KILT Protocol Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.84 million and $305,175.19 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

