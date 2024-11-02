KeyCorp Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $117.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EHC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 9.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,473 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.