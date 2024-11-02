Key Financial Inc Purchases 4,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned 1.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMT. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 262,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 99,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,687. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

