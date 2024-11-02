Key Financial Inc Purchases 3,675 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc owned about 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMW stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.13. 8,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,076. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.