Key Financial Inc Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc owned 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 738.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter.

BSMP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

