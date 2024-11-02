Key Financial Inc Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.71. 1,395,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

