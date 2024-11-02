Key Financial Inc Buys 25,069 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the period. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 3.63% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85,999 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 614.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $35.58. 18,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,435. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

