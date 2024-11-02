Key Financial Inc Acquires 549 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $49.03. 33,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,157. The firm has a market cap of $595.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

